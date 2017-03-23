Chips, Powers Rangers and Life hit theaters this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several films hit theaters, opening in wide release this weekend.

With the films opening this weekend, there appears to be somewhat of a theme. Two of this weekend’s three films are based on television shows.

Chips, starring Dax Shepard and Michael Pena in the R-rated comedy, is based on the “Chips” television show that ran in the late 70s and early 80s. In the big screen version, a rookie cop is teamed up with a season veteran and soon the duo find themselves in the middle of an FBI investigation that may involve some crooked police officers.

The next film based on a television show is the PG-13 rated flick Power Rangers. Originally debuting in 1993, the television series features a group of teenagers recruited to fight against villains hellbent on wrecking havoc and destruction. The 2017 film, starring Elizabeth Banks and Bryan Cranston, once again has the Power Rangers battling evil forces looking to destroy the world.

The odd man out, the R-rated Life, depicts Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal as members of a group of astronauts at the International Space Station. During their exploratory trip, they come across a truly amazing scientific breakthrough: life in space. However, as they soon find out, not all discoveries are good ones.

For tickets, showtimes or more information on these or any other film in theaters, click here.

