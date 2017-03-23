Hamilton Co. officials holding second public meeting to discuss alternatives for Nickel Plate Trail

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Hamilton County officials are holding the second public meeting to talk about alternatives for the Nickel Plate Trail.

The Indiana Transportation Museum presented a concept Tuesday night. The idea is to make it both a rail and trail line, combining the Nickel Plate Trail with the Hoosier Heritage Port Authority’s trains.

The informational meetings are held by the towns of Fishers and Noblesville, but representatives of the Indiana Transportation Museum will also be at the meeting.

The Indiana Transportation Museum says it is hoping to share the new concept of safety and Rails with Trails. If there is not enough time for representatives to talk, they are available for questions after the meeting is over.

The meeting is happening because in 2016 the Hoosier Heritage Port Authority announced the train was unsafe, and should not run during the fair season.

The Federal Railroad Administration inspected the track, signals, equipment and operations and said it met all federal requirements.

“We don’t know why the Port Authority feels their standards should exceed Federal and industry standards of the FRA,” said the Indiana Transportation Museum.

In February, Fishers and Noblesville officials announced plans to turn the Nickel Plate rail line to a trail.

The Indiana Transportation Museum says it wants to continue to operate the Fair Train and Polar Express run, as well as provide a fun trail.

Thursday’s meeting is open to the public. It starts at 6 p.m. and will be at the Noblesville City Hall, located at 16 South 10th Street in Noblesville.

