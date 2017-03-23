Hogsett, local workers pack meals for those in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Volunteers and employees of one Indianapolis company are spending 24 hours packaging meals for those in need.

Employees of Clif Bar started at 9 a.m. Thursday. They’re working in two-hour shifts for 24 hours.

Their goal is to provide more than 110,000 meals for those in need in the Indianapolis community.

“It’s what we do; we love giving back to the community. Last year we did 1600 hours of community service — to me, it’s one of the most rewarding parts of my job. All the employees really rally around it,” said David Tintelnop, general manager of Clif Bar Baking Company of Indianapolis.

Mayor Hogsett, who helped out at the event, had this to say: “The poverty that Indianapolis experiences drives our crime rate. So in many ways — even though we’re here today providing meals to those who need it critically — this is an anti-crime program.”

The food packaged Thursday will be distributed to the city’s food pantries starting Friday.

