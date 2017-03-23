IMPD releases sketch of Aug. 2016 burglary, shooting suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a shooting suspect.

IMPD’s forensic sketch artist released an image of a suspect in a 2016 shooting.

Police said officers responded to a burglary-in-progress in the 5800 block of Somers Drive on the evening of Aug. 14, 2016. Officers found a 30-year-old man that had been shot in the leg, which had to be amputated.

The homeowner said he woke up after hearing a noise, told his wife to gather the kids and call 911, then he grabbed his shotgun while searching the home. The homeowner and the suspect wrestled for control of the shotgun, with the homeowner being shot in the process.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, around 30 years old, approximately 6’3″ and 225 lbs with a dark complexion and short afro, wearing a dark t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police said the suspect and two other men were seen casing the subdivision a few days earlier. They were seen in a 1990s Infiniti four-door.

If you recognize the suspect, you can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477)

