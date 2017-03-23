Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students at dances

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana school district is cracking down on underage drinking by requiring all students to pass a Breathalyzer test before they can attend school-sponsored dances.

The South Gibson School Corp. board on Tuesday unanimously approved spending $16,000 to buy 40 Breathalyzer devices for the district’s new alcohol-testing effort.

Superintendent Stacey Humbaugh says all students and their guests who attend Gibson Southern High School’s prom on April 29 will have to take one of the tests at the Fort Branch school.

Students attending all subsequent school-sponsored dances, including homecoming, also will have to take the tests.

The Princeton Daily Clarion reports that if a student’s test comes back positive, that student’s blood-alcohol content will be re-tested by a law enforcement officer using the officer’s own Breathalyzer equipment.

