Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb supports GOP ‘Obamacare’ repeal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he supports congressional Republican’s bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Holcomb’s support is somewhat at odds with his own statements calling on Washington Republicans to spare Medicaid funding, which pays for a state program covering poor people.

The state stands to lose almost $1 billion a year in estimated funding.

Holcomb spokeswoman Stephanie Wilson said Thursday that the Republican governor is sending a letter of support for the measure to GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Former Gov. Mike Pence, now the vice president, has long been a critic of Obama’s law. But as governor he took advantage of extra money it made available for states that expand Medicaid.

Pence’s HIP 2.0 program now covers more than 400,000 people.

