Indiana school district settles sex abuse case for $1.4M

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana school district has agreed to pay $1.4 million to settle a lawsuit over a former employee’s sexual misconduct with a woman when she was a 15-year-old high school student.

The South Bend Tribune reports the woman sought more than $20 million in her lawsuit against the South Bend Community School Corp.

The former student sued the school district in 2013, alleging the district negligently hired Stephen A. Rokop and failed to supervise him, protect her, safeguard the school and train employees.

Rokop was a paraprofessional and freshman boys’ basketball coach at Washington High School when the sexual misconduct occurred during the 2009-2010 academic year.

Rokop was later convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor and child seduction. He was released from prison in July 2013.

