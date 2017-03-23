Lafayette man found guilty of molesting child in public restroom

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A jury found a Lafayette man guilty of child molesting after an assault that happened in a public restroom.

Walter Small, 40, faces up to 50 years behind bars for the single felony count.

Court documents say the victim told a forensic interviewer that the incident happened in a public restroom at a Lafayette park in July of 2015.

Investigators determined Walter Small had sexual intercourse with the child, who was under 14 years old. Small also admitted to investigators he was aware of the victim’s age.

Attorneys in the case are expected to discuss sentencing for Small on Friday.

