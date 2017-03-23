Man sentenced to 20 years for firing shots at IMPD officer in 2015

Related Coverage IMPD searching for suspect after shots fired at police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The man arrested for attempted murder of an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer in 2015 was sentenced on Monday.

According to IMPD, Kennic Brown was sentenced to 20 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for firing shots at an IMPD officer on December 22, 2015.

Police say brown plead guilty early March to attempted murder.

Before the shooting happened, Brown led police on a high-speed chase and crashed the vehicle into a home near South Keystone Avenue and East Minnesota Street. Police say as an IMPD officer pulled behind the crashed vehicle, Brown fired nine gunshots out of his vehicle toward the officer. Police found one bullet on the side of the officer’s vehicle, and other bullets were found in nearby homes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...