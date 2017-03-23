More than 30 Rio Olympians set to compete for the NCAA Men’s Swimming, Diving Championships

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – Day two at the Natatorium at IUPUI for the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships begins Thursday morning.

More than 30 Rio Olympians are set to compete for their schools in the Division one Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

Some of the Rio Olympians include:

Ryan Murphy in the 100 and 200 back stroke has won three gold medals in Rio

Joseph Schooling has won a gold medal over Michael Phelps in Rio in the 100 meter butterfly

Caeleb Dressel is a swimmer some consider the fastest man in the pool, ever

Four events will be featured, followed by the one meter diving preliminaries.

North Carolina State will try and continue their momentum Thursday after winning its first 800 meter free relay title in school history.

The 400 medley relay will be the last event of the morning as Texas is looking for its third straight title in that relay.The Longhorns are seeded second behind Indiana.

As for Indianapolis playing host to another national championship like this, Ryan Vaughn from Indiana Sports Corp. says IUPUI’s campus is known for this facility around the world.

“The Nat is a special place,” said Vaughn. “You know it’s really the Yankee Stadium of swimming; it’s know across the world as the premiere facility for swimming. It’s the place where Olympians have been born since the early 80’s. For us to be able to continue to host the event and the facility to undergo a $25 million renovation is pretty special.”

Thursday’s sessions, and the morning sessions on Friday and Saturday will be streamed live on NCAA.com and www.indianasportscorp.org. ESPN3 will live stream the finals sessions on Friday and Saturday.

Preliminary sessions begin at 10 a.m. eastern standard time each day, with nightly finals slated for 6 p.m.

You can still grab tickets on the NCAA website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...