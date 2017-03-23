The Cinderella Story offering discounted prom dresses to girls

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – It’s almost time for prom for high school students, but not everyone can afford the rising price tag that comes with the night. Julie Wilburn with the Cinderella Story of Hamilton County, stopped by 24-Hour News 8’s studios to talk about an event offering affordable dresses for girls.

The Cinderella Story of Hamilton County is hosting an event on Saturday, March 25.

The cost per dress is $20.

The dresses will be at the Monon Trails Elementary in Westfield from noon until 4:30 p.m.

If you would like to donate a dress or would like to know more about the event, watch the full-interview in the video above.

