VP Mike Pence expected in Memphis for NCAA games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN) – The City of Memphis confirms with WISH-TV sister station WATN that Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend the NCAA Sweet 16 Tournament Games Friday in Memphis.

Spokesman Kyle Veazy said they are expecting him for a visit. Pence’s wife graduated from Butler University, from his home state. They are taking on North Carolina Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration has issues Temporary Flight Restrictions beginning Friday through Saturday for “VIP Movement.”

From the FAA directive:

No pilots may operate an aircraft in the areas covered by this NOTAM (except as described). Except the flight operations listed below: Aircraft arriving or departing KMEM and M01 airports.

Military aircraft directly supporting the United States Secret Service (USSS) and the office of The Vice President of the United States.

Law enforcement, firefighting, and medevac/air ambulance flights on active missions.

Aircraft operations necessitated for safety or emergency reasons.

All aircraft approved to operate within the TFR must be squawking an ATC discrete code at all times while in the TFR and must remain in two-way radio communications with ATC.

