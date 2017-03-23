VP Mike Pence expected in Memphis for NCAA games

Kim Chaney Published:
Vice President Mike Pence talked about the Republican plan to replace Obamacare. (Provided Photo/WOOD-TV)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN) – The City of Memphis confirms with WISH-TV sister station WATN that Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend the NCAA Sweet 16 Tournament Games Friday in Memphis.

Spokesman Kyle Veazy said they are expecting him for a visit. Pence’s wife graduated from Butler University, from his home state. They are taking on North Carolina Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration has issues Temporary Flight Restrictions beginning Friday through Saturday for “VIP Movement.”

From the FAA directive:

No pilots may operate an aircraft in the areas covered by this NOTAM (except as described).
Except the flight operations listed below:
  • Aircraft arriving or departing KMEM and M01 airports.
  • Military aircraft directly supporting the United States Secret Service (USSS) and the office of The Vice President of the United States.
  • Law enforcement, firefighting, and medevac/air ambulance flights on active missions.
  • Aircraft operations necessitated for safety or emergency reasons.
  • All aircraft approved to operate within the TFR must be squawking an ATC discrete code at all times while in the TFR and must remain in two-way radio communications with ATC.