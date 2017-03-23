VP Mike Pence expected in Memphis for NCAA games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN) – The City of Memphis confirms with WISH-TV sister station WATN that Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend the NCAA Sweet 16 Tournament Games Friday in Memphis.
Spokesman Kyle Veazy said they are expecting him for a visit. Pence’s wife graduated from Butler University, from his home state. They are taking on North Carolina Friday at 6:00 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration has issues Temporary Flight Restrictions beginning Friday through Saturday for “VIP Movement.”
From the FAA directive:
|No pilots may operate an aircraft in the areas covered by this NOTAM (except as described).
|Except the flight operations listed below:
|