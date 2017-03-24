1 in custody after driving into house, ambulance in attempt to evade police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is in custody after driving a car into a house and then backing into a nearby ambulance in an attempt to flee law enforcement.

Around 8 p.m. Friday night an ambulance was sent on a medical run to pick up a patient on Davis Drive in Decatur Township.

According to Megan Thiele with the Decatur Township Fire Department, as the ambulance crew waited for the scene to become secure, their intended patient left the scene in a vehicle, with law enforcement close behind.

The vehicle hit a residence on Davis Drive. That’s when the driver attempted to back out and flee, instead hitting the back of the ambulance.

There were no injuries to report in the ambulance, the residence or the vehicle.

Authorities say there was minor damage to the ambulance, but it is still in service.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department arrived on the scene to assist in shoring up the house.

While the two individuals inside the home were not injured, Thiele says they won’t be able to stay in the resident tonight.

The individual in the car has been apprehended.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...