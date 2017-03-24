Driver in fatal rollover crash sentenced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The driver of a car that sped away from police and flipped in a Fort Wayne crash that killed his passenger was sentenced Friday.

An Allen County judge sentenced Dylan A. Hall, 21, to a total of 10 years. Broken down Hall will serve seven years in prison, to be followed by three years of probation.

Hall was charged last month with resisting law enforcement, reckless homicide and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, which in this case would be the vehicle police said he drove in the Feb. 4 crash along Nuttman Avenue.

“This was completely preventable,” Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred said following the sentencing.

In a plea deal, Hall pleaded guilty to one count of resisting law enforcement. The other two charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness were dropped.

Court documents revealed that an officer began to chase after Hall’s silver Chevrolet Malibu when Hall accelerated, reaching speeds between 85 and 95 mph. When the officer was about to stop pursuing the vehicle due to unsafe speeds, the car hit a pair of railroad tracks near Freeman Street and went off the road, where it crashed through a cattle gate and flipped onto its roof.

Hall and his 20-year-old passenger, Kierra J. Kitts were ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Kitts died days later.

“This was certainly no accident. This was a knowing decision to flee from the officer that resulted in the death of Kierra Kitts,” Mildred said.

More than 40 people were in the courtroom to support Hall as he addressed the court and apologized to Kitts’ family. Meanwhile, Kitts’ mother testified and said her daughter is deeply missed and that her death has left a hole in their lives.

“There is nothing that can be done here in the criminal justice system that brings back the life of a victim, nor even addresses the other people who were endangered on the roadway,” Mildred said.

Hall’s attorney initially asked the court for a sentence that would not require Hall to go to prison, rather home detention or a similar sentence that would allow Hall to work or stay at home.

