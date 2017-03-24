Eli Lilly to hold press conference to unveil plans to invest millions in projects in 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Eli Lilly is holding a press conference Friday morning to discuss a project the company plans to invest millions in this year.

According to Lilly, company officials will discuss the investment plans that are being demanded by Lilly products, as well as potential medicines being developed targeting cancer, pain, diabetes and other medical needs.

Company officials will details these investments plans at a press conference at 10 a.m.

Lilly officials will be joined by U.S. Representatives Susan Brooks and Todd Rokita, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

