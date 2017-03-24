Fans gather together to watch Butler take on North Carolina

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – No matter how well local teams perform in the NCAA tournament, local bars and restaurants are always winners.

Several gathered at Scotty’s on the Butler campus to watch the Bulldogs take on the Tar Heels of North Carolina.

The placed was packed with fans cheering on Butler and spending money on both food and drink.

Those who working the business say as soon as the team makes the tournament, business begins to pick up and the further the team goes, the better it gets.

However, Butler’s season came to a screeching halt Friday evening as they fell to North Carolina 92-80.

