Friends, family hold vigil 2 years after unsolved quadruple homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday marks two years since someone murdered four people near the northwest side of Indianapolis.

It happened at a home on Harding Street near 30th Street.

Family and friends held a prayer vigil around 5 p.m. Friday, leaving messages around the house to remember and honor the victims.

They returned to the crime scene on the two-year anniversary to remember Tiara Turner, Sherri Taylor, Terri Betties and her son, Dayvon Whitlock, who were found shot and killed inside the home in 2015.

It’s been two years now, and the case remains unsolved with no new developments.

Family and friends say it’s been a painful journey. They want justice and closure more than anything.

“I know people around here. They watch; they see everything; they know everything. All of a sudden, four people get murdered and nobody knows anything? This is four people — we talking about three mothers and a teenage boy that just wanted to graduate,” said Ivory Smith, a relative.

They are pleading for anyone with information to do the right thing and call police.

If you know anything that could help police with this investigation, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

