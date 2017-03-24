House Republicans pull healthcare bill after infighting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a shocking reversal, House Republicans have pulled a bill that aimed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, more widely known as Obamacare.

Moments after the news broke Friday, Indiana Congressman Andre Carson, D – Indianapolis, tweeted out: “Thx to everyone who called, emailed and made your voices heard in the debate over #TRUMPCARE. Your voices have been heard. #KilltheBill.”

Carson had already said that he planned to vote against the replacement bill known as the American Health Care Act.

The Washington Post reported that President Trump asked House Speaker Paul Ryan to pull the bill. The vote, which was postponed Thursday after there was infighting among conservative and moderate Republicans over details within the bill, was rescheduled for Friday.

Before the news broke, Indiana Republican Congressman Luke Messer tweeted out that he was headed to the House floor to vote to repeal and replace Obamacare. Messer had said earlier that he supported the Republican-backed measure.

Another Indiana Congressman, Republican Dr. Larry Bucshon, tweeted out this before the news broke that the bill was being pulled: “I urge all of my colleagues to do the right thing and vote for the American Health Care Act.”

Speaker Paul Ryan is expected to address reporters at a 4 p.m. news conference.

This story will be updated.

