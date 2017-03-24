IMPD: All 3 men located after disappearing from group home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says all three of the men who went missing from a group home have been located.

According to IMPD, 25-year-old Jacob Denny and 19-year-old David Booher have both been found safe. The search continued for 18-year-old Andrew Lewis.

However, IMPD later tweeted that Lewis had been found safe as well.

IMPDNOW: Final missing male, 18-year-old Andrew Lewis has been located safe. Thank you to all who helped with this case! #thankyou #breaking pic.twitter.com/DtiYLIWg8Z — IMPD (@IMPDnews) March 24, 2017

Officers were originally called to the 6500 block of McFarland Road just after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

After arriving on scene, officers were told that 25-year-old Jacob Denny, 19-year-old David Booher and 18-year-old Andrew Lewis walked away from a group home. Also, all three were said to have verbal and physically aggressive traits, suicidal tendencies, mood disorders, seizures and cannot make decisions on their own.

Police said the three were last spotted near the Hardee’s restaurant in the area of Southeastern Avenue and East Washington Street.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...