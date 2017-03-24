Investigation in Delphi still ongoing despite some investigators returning to their ‘home base’

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The homicide investigations for the two girls who were found murdered in Delphi, Indiana will be changing its operations in the weeks to follow.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Delphi Police Department, Indiana State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigations announced officials will take on a different appearance Friday afternoon.

“Through the excellent assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies the past several weeks, the number of remaining tips/leads are quickly becoming within the realm of manageability for the investigators who are involved in day to day operations. It is stressed that this does not mean the investigation is going ‘cold,’ To the contrary, each investigator remains strongly committed to reaching resolution,” officials said in a release.

Officials say the Command Center will continue to be at the former Carroll and White REMC building in Delphi.

“We remain committed to this investigation and the Carroll County and Delphi community until ‘this evil’ is eradicated. We are on board until the end to assist our fellow law enforcement brothers and sisters,” said ISP Superintendent Doug Carter. “Investigators who may return to their ‘home base’ will still be within a phone call’s reach and could potentially return to this assignment. As most would realize, crime in other jurisdictions has not ceased just because of this investigation. Those investigators are simply returning to their respective areas to follow up on investigations which have been temporarily delayed to assist Carroll County authorities.”

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby stressed that this investigation is still active.

“We have been extremely blessed with the invaluable law enforcement assets and resources afforded to us the past few weeks in Carroll County. We stress this investigation is ongoing and is not without resolve as we will find those responsible and reach proper closure for Abby and Libby and their families,” he said.

