ISP investigating after officer-involved shooting in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning in Muncie.

According to ISP, at least one officer with the Muncie Police Department fired shots at a male suspect during a traffic stop in the 500 block of Memorial Drive and Cherry Street, near the Post Office around 2:45 a.m.

The suspect was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Two officers were on scene. It is unclear if both officer fired shot or if it was just one. Police are also investigating how many shots were fired.

This is a developing story. Check back at WISHTV.com for updates.

