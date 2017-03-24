Kokomo neighbors still rebuilding 7 months after tornadoes ripped through

KOKOMO, Ind (WISH) – Dozens of Howard County families are still picking up the pieces after tornadoes ripped through the area seven months ago.

For some Kokomo neighborhoods, not much has changed since Aug. 24. “There’s tarps all over, trees that are cut,” tornado victim, Jack Jackson said. “There’s rubble just on top of rubble.”

It’s a sight that hits Jackson hard. “I didn’t know the destruction on what a tornado could really do,” Jackson said.

Jackson lived at Park Place apartments. A tornado destroyed the complex.

It’s still empty, but Friday, Jackson went back. “When you hear people say, it looks like a battlefield, that’s what it looked like,” Jackson said.

It’s a destructive path that put Jackson on a stranger’s couch. “I had water, I had shelter, and I had food,” Jackson said.

His fortune changed after he met a volunteer. “The suffering doesn’t end after a week or a month,” long-term recovery committee volunteer, Yvonne Grigsby said. “The suffering tends to go on because people have lost everything.”

Grigsby is part of the long-term recovery team established by The United Way. It’s a group that helped Jackson with paperwork, housing, and sharing a laugh.

“I love the fact that we were able to do what we could to help him,” Grigsby said.

The Aug. tornado created 375 tornado victim cases. Since then, the committee has closed 200 cases, but there’s still a lot of work to do.

“You’ve got people with holes in their roofs still,” Grigsby said. “It’s not just a matter of fixing the roof, you’ve got to find the contractors, and you have to deal with the insurance.”

The tornado may have taken away Jackson’s home, but that Aug. night made him a stronger person.

“When life throws you a blow, or a tornado, do what you can do and get back on your feet again,” Jackson said. “As long as you have your life, you can start over.”

In 2013, the same committee helped 175 tornado victims. It took a year to close those cases.

But for the 2016 incident, since the number is far greater, the committee isn’t sure how long it’ll take to close all the cases. The group still needs help.

General construction volunteers are needed, but the group really needs qualified electricians and plumbers. If you’re interested in helping out, click here.

