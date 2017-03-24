Man arrested for chainsaw threats now charged with stopping traffic with a rake

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Columbus man who was arrested after being accused of a threatening people in a gas station parking lot with a chainsaw, has now been charged for stopping traffic with a rake.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Ian Walker has been charged with obstructing traffic and disorderly conduct after disrupting traffic flow with a rake.

Documents show that on March 21 officers responded to the 2500 block of Home Avenue in Columbus for reports of a man in the middle of a roadway, stopping traffic with a rake. After arriving on scene, Walker was identified as the suspect. At one point, documents show that as many as five vehicles were blocked from going north or south on Home Avenue. While blocking traffic, Walker was reportedly throwing his hat and “acting strange,” documents show.

Walker was also causing disturbances at a Taco Bell and at one point started directing traffic. Documents show that Walker was under the influence of either a narcotic or alcohol at the time.

During the search and arrest of Walker, officers discovered five used condoms in his right pants pocket.

