Man sentenced to 75 years for 2015 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man was recently sentenced to 75 years in prison for a 2015 murder.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, on Nov. 1, 2015 officers responded to the 3900 block of Trilbey Drive for a report of a person shot.

Upon arriving on the scene, authorities discovered the victim, later identified as Raymond Alvarez Jr, with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Alvarez was pronounced dead on scene, in a green 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Court documents show that during an attempted robbery, Michael Williams shot and killed Alavarez. Kevin Wilkerson was driving the getaway vehicle during the crime.

Williams was found guilty of felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, for which he was sentenced to 75 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

In a second case, Williams was convicted of armed robbery and sentenced 12 years.

Williams’ two sentences will run consecutively, for a total of 87 years in prison.

Wilkerson, a co-defendant in both cases, is scheduled to next appear in court on March 31.

