One high school basketball team hoping to make history, another to repeat history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eight Indiana high school boys’ basketball teams will be playing for a chance at a state title.

Those teams include one that has never been to the state title game and another that once dominated Indiana high school basketball but has not played for a state title in decades.

Neither are traditional high schools.

Tindley, a charter school in the Avondale-Meadows neighborhood in its 13th year, will be playing in the state basketball championship for the first time in school history.

Crispus-Attucks will be playing for a state title for the first time since 1959.

“It’s Tiger nation. Both of them are tigers and we’re hoping for the best. We’re gonna take state for both schools,” Rodney Foree, who works as a cook at Tindley but graduated from Attucks, said.

For Saturday’s schedule, click here.

