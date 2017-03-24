Pelosi mocks GOP after health care bill fails

Associated Press Published:
From left, Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., Rep. Joseph Crowley, D-N.Y., and Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. speak at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2017. Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is mocking House Republicans for failing to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s health law.

Pelosi says of President Donald Trump and the majority Republicans in Congress: “Quite frankly I thought they might have accomplished something in the first few months. They have absolutely no record of accomplishment.”

At the White House, Trump blamed Democrats for the defeat of the bill. He noted that no Democrat supported the bill.

Pelosi says, “We’ll take credit for that.”

