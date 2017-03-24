Pelosi mocks GOP after health care bill fails

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is mocking House Republicans for failing to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s health law.

Pelosi says of President Donald Trump and the majority Republicans in Congress: “Quite frankly I thought they might have accomplished something in the first few months. They have absolutely no record of accomplishment.”

At the White House, Trump blamed Democrats for the defeat of the bill. He noted that no Democrat supported the bill.

Pelosi says, “We’ll take credit for that.”

