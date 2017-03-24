State trooper saves woman from burning Muncie home

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – An off-duty Indiana State Trooper is being credited for saving the life of a woman trapped inside a burning Muncie home.

Trooper Jacob Ridgeway was driving in his marked state police car in the city Wednesday night. As he passed a home in the 1200 block of Cowing Drive, he saw white smoke coming from the back of the residence. Then, he noticed the smoke go from white to black in his rear view mirror.

Police say Ridgeway backed up in front of the house and got out off his vehicle. When he went up the driveway, he told police he could see a vehicle engulfed in flames under a carport.

The homeowner, Jack Mitchener, was standing outside the carport. Ridgeway was able to get him away from the fire but couldn’t get an information because Mitchener appeared to be in shock.

A neighbor told the trooper Mitchener’s wife, Virginia, was still inside. Meanwhile, the fire was spreading to the back of the home.

Ridgeway was able to get inside through a side patio door. He found Mrs. Mitchener sitting in a chair with her walker nearby. Smoke was beginning to fill the home as he helped her outside.

Once everyone was safe, the trooper radioed Indiana State Police Dispatch to bring fire units. Paramedics also responded and evaluated everyone at the scene. No one was hurt.

Ridgeway is a one year member of the State Police and is assigned to the Pendleton District. State Police said the incident is a reminder that a trooper is always on duty and shows the value of troopers living in the communities where they serve.

