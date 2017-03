MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN) – Vice President Mike Pence won’t be making a trip to the NCAA tournament in Memphis Friday after all. His trip to the bluff city was canceled.

City officials confirmed Thursday they had expected Pence and his wife to attend Butler’s NCAA game at FedExForum. Pence’s wife attended the university.

Pence had also been scheduled to make a stop in Little Rock before heading to Memphis. That was also canceled.

