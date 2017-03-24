Woman who beat cancer twice dies a day after delivering twins

FRESNO, CA (WCMH) — The 30-year-old new mother died when her heart failed a day after giving birth to twins.

According to KFSN, Jamie Snider found out she had cervical cancer for the second time while pregnant with twins.

Snider went through intensive treatment, including chemotherapy, during the pregnancy and once again beat cancer.

Through it all, she kept the smile on her face, including her bald and beautiful photo she shared of herself on Facebook a week before the babies were due.

“”Tomorrow will be a great day. God has been by my side the whole time. All your prayers and love have kept me going as well. Wish me luck. I’m having a C-section at 7 and then a radial hysterectomy right after. I’ll be fine. Thank you God for keeping me positive through all the hard times,” Snider wrote on the post.

Snider delivered twins Nico and Camilla, and survived the following surgeries; however a day after the birth, Snider’s heart failed.

“What gives me peace in my heart is she got to see those babies and hold them and be with them a little bit,” Larina Campanile tells KFSN.

The twins remain in the NICU but are healthy according to doctors and are surrounded by family who love them and their mother.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...