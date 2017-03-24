WorkOne: Software flaw exposes 2,000+ social security numbers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — EmployIndy says a software flaw has exposed the social security numbers of more than 2,000 customers.

The company said that a dropdown menu on WorkOneIndy.org mistakenly revealed archived social security numbers. The company has sent out 2,045 notification letters to people that may have had their number revealed.

The company said the issue is due to a malfunction with its internal third-party software.

“We want to be clear that the only personal information that might have been exposed was an individual’s social security number, and affected numbers were at no time revealed alongside any other personally identifiable information, such as name, date of birth or address,” says Marie Mackintosh, COO of EmployIndy. “This was not a breach of our technology infrastructure or an intrusion from an outside party into our database.”

The company said the numbers would have been exposed to people setting up a new account inside of WorkOne locations in Indianapolis.

