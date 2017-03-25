Authorities investigating after fatal Shelby Co. car crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A New Castle woman has died following a car crash in Shelby County.

On Friday around 7:20 p.m. the Shelby County Sheriff Department responded to a car crash near County Road 325 East and State Road 44.

Authorities say their investigation indicates 26-year-old Heather Poe of New Castle, Indiana, was driving a 2002 Ford Escape eastbound when she braked hard because of slowing traffic ahead of her, skidding to the edge of the road.

Poe’s car then veered back to the left, crossing the center line. That’s when it was hit on the passenger side by a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by James Brown, 53, of Centerville.

Poe was pronounced dead at the scene. Brown and his passenger had minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene

Authorities say witness statements indicate a pair of cruising-style motorcycles may have been trying to overtake westbound vehicles before the crash.

They say the action may have caused eastbound traffic to act in order to avoid a collision with the motorcycles, leading to the crash.

According to reports, both motorcycles were driven by male drivers with a female riding on the back.

Investigators are working to identify all occupants of the two motorcycles, as well as other potential witnesses.

Anyone with information related to this crash is urged to contact the Shelby County Sheriff Department at 317-398-6661.

