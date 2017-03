INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —¬†Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie previewed the Midwest Outdoor Expo with Jay Hine. The event will be held from March 24 to March 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The event is for anyone who enjoys the outdoors and will feature hundreds of exhibitors from the midwest.

For tickets and more information, click here.

