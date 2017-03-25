Chef Wendell: Vitamin-packed breakfast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you nutritionally in debt? A stack of white flour pancakes asphyxiated in syrup holds lofty position in the pantheon of traditional American breakfasts. Are today’s pancakes and maple syrup as nutritious as your grandparents? Not exactly and that’s a concern for your overall health and well-being.

Health is the absence of disease . Your birthright.

Your birthright. We are not receiving sufficient vitamins and minerals from our food to stay healthy.

White refined flour and HFCS have no nutritional value at all and it’s making us all sick, fat and unfulfilled.

Increased risk of: some cancers, fatty liver disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, arthritis, high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, weight gain, obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, Fatigue, depression, anxiety, hypoglycemia.

Overwhelms the immune system.

Over-consuming AP white flour leads to blood sugar glues, inflammation, slows down metabolism acid / alkaline imbalance, and GI disorders.

And we make jokes about it. Curious.

Enriched Flour Bleached (wheat flour, niacin, iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), Partially Hydrogenated soybean and/or cottonseed oil, leavening (baking soda, sodium aluminum phosphate, monocalcium phosphate), dextrose, salt. White flour is heavily processed stripping away of the most nutritional aspects of the grain: the germ and the bran. It also includes bleaching it with a chemical bleaching agent to make it appear bright white. The flour itself is devoid of the fiber.

Read labels and you’ll see the HFCS of pancake syrup.

Overconsuming HFCS increases risk of type 2 diabetes

HFCS especially destructive to your liver. When combined with a sedentary lifestyle, permanent liver scarring can occur

One study found mercury in over 50% of HFCS samples tested.

Mercury exposure can result in irreversible brain and nervous system damage – especially in young, growing bodies.

Too many foods aimed at children are loaded with HFCS.

There is a strong link between the over- consumption of HFCS and elevated triglyceride and LDL (bad cholesterol) levels.

“Grain-Free” Banana Pancakes with almond butter

1 large, ripe banana

4 eggs

2 tbsp. ground flax or chia seed-FIBER

½ cup almond meal

1/4 tsp. pure vanilla extract

½ tsp. cinnamon

Coconut flakes

2 tbsp. coconut oil

Fresh berries

Blend all together

Warm the skillet first before you pour batter in

Pour a few tablespoons of batter onto a greased, low-heat skillet. When it bubbles, gently flip it over.

Spread pancakes with almond butter, berries and coconut flakes.

Oat-Banana Pancakes

1 cup rolled oats

1 ripe, banana

3/4 cup almond or coconut milk

2 tbsp. ground flax seed

Butter from grass-fed cows (Kerry gold)

Fresh blueberries

Remember to:

Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat.

Combine all of the ingredients, into a blender and blend until just combined and fairly smooth.

First, warm the skillet and melt butter or oil.

Pour the batter onto your warmed skillet, creating whatever sized pancake you desire. Drop on 4-5 blueberries.

When bubbles start to appear on the surface of the pancakes, flip them over and allow them to cook through. Adjust the heat of your stove as necessary.

Serve.

