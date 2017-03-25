IU to name Archie Miller next head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana University looks to have found their next head coach for their men’s basketball team according to reports.

According to The Vertical, the deal is said to be for 7 years.

Archie Miller and Indiana finalizing a 7-year contract, sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) March 25, 2017

IU is expected to make the hire official in a press conference Monday.

I'm hearing now a MONDAY press conference for new #IU Basketball Coach Archie Miller. Watch LIVE on @WISH_TV (time-tba) — Anthony Calhoun (@ACwishtv) March 25, 2017

Miller was Dayton’s coach for six years and led the team to a 139-63 record over that span.

He has a 5-4 record in the NCAA tournament.

In a statement, Miller said:

I am honored to be the next head coach at Indiana University. IU is one of the greatest basketball programs and academic institutions in the country and I cannot wait to get started. With peerless fan support, outstanding facilities and tradition, a beautiful campus, and located in one of the most fertile recruiting areas in the country, IU is a dream destination for me and my family. I cannot wait to connect with former players, current players, and future players and all of Hoosier Nation. I look forward to outlining my vision for IU basketball and offering my sincerest appreciation for the great people at Dayton on Monday.

