Officer injured after patrol car was struck in hit-and-run on I-69

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are seeking a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run that left one officer injured early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 12:48 a.m. when a white Buick Rendezvous struck a patrol car on I-69 near 82nd Street.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

Trooper Joel Flores was transported to the hospital with neck and back pain following the incident. He has since been released.

If you have any information on the crash, you are urged to contact Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.

