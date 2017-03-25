WISH-TV personalities get crash course on fencing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The last few weeks have seen a lot of NCAA athletic championship action and this week is no different with fencing competitions.

The competition made its way to our studios Saturday morning as our very own Drew Blair and Marcus Bailey got a chance to showcase their fencing abilities.

Indianapolis Fencing Club Coach Drew Tharp gave Drew and Marcus some lessons they’ll never forget.

Pizza Hut All-American Jason Fisher also joined the group for some of the action.

Click on the videos for some of the fun!

