1 dead, 16 wounded in mass shooting at Cincinnati nightclub

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — One person is dead and 16 others have been wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati.

It happened around 2am at the Cameo Night Club in Linwood. Police told WLWT that several victims have life-threatening injuries and are undergoing surgery.

“We are in the middle of a very horrific situation that occurred at the nightclub with multiple victims,” said Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate. “It’s going to be a long night for our homicide units to investigate.”

Police are currently in the process of identifying and interviewing witnesses.

Nuedigate told WLWT that this is one of the largest shooting cases in his two decades with the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police say there is no reason to believe this was an act of terrorism but they have not identified a motive at this time. WLWT reports that police have confirmed that there were multiple shooters inside the club, but police have not said if any suspects are in custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

