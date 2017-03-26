1 in custody after crashing into car dealership during police chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody after crashing into a car dealership during a police chase.

It happened Sunday around 7 p.m. at Azteca Auto Services at the corner of Laurel and Prospect streets in Fountain Square.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers attempted to pull over a car for a minor infraction. That’s when the driver took off, eventually crashing into the car dealership, breaking through a short brick wall and hitting at least four other cars.

Police say the suspect suffered minor injuries.

While the building wasn’t damaged, there’s no word yet on damage estimates for the rest of the property.

Police say the driver admitted to having heroin in his possession at the time.

