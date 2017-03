INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —¬†Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie took a trip to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum to preview the 2017 NCAA Fencing Championships.

2017 is the first year the event has ever been held in Indianapolis.

Sunday marks the final day for the women’s competition.

Ticket information and details can be seen here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...