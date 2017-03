COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead and another injured following a hit-and-run in Columbus.

It happened Sunday night on Taylor Road, when police say two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was flown to Methodist Hospital with serious injuries.

Columbus police say they’re still investigating exactly what happened.

They did have a suspect in custody as of Sunday night.

