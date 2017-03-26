IMPD arrests 4 serial robbers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Business owners across the city are breathing a sigh of relief after the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they’ve arrested four people in connection with more than a dozen robberies.

Their big break in the case came Friday when these individuals robbed El Rey Del Taco on High School Road.

“They came in through the back and then in Spanish were like, ‘everybody get on the floor.’ And when they said that, all the workers dropped on the floor and put their hands up and dropped on the floor,” said Rossy Medina, the daughter of the restaurant owner.

Friday night after the restaurant closed, IMPD says Jahrell Williams, Fernando Degante-Toledo, Eliceo Ortiz-Cabrera and a minor went into the restaurant and robbed the workers at gun point.

Andres Sanchez is the owner. Because of a language barrier, we spoke with his daughter.

“And they grabbed one of the workers and they were like, ‘Open the cash register,’ in Spanish and the worker said, ‘I don’t know how to open it and they were like, ‘Open it, open it’ and they were pushing him around and stuff, trying to get him to open the cash register,” said Medina.

Before they left moments later, they also took the register.

IMPD says the suspects have robbed 14 restaurants and stores since January. The majority of them are Hispanic-owned businesses.

“That’s scary to think that they actually have done it several times and they’re just now getting arrested,” said Medina.

The name or picture of the juvenile is not being released because of his age.

