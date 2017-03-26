Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Bloomington

Rickey Moore (Photo Provided/ISP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after officials found drugs in his vehicle Saturday.

It happened just after 5 p.m. when an officer pulled over 40-year-old Rickey Moore near Kimble Drive.

An investigation determined Moore was driving with a suspended license and later determined to have multiple drug related paraphernalia throughout the vehicle. Authorities found: hypodermic syringes, cotton swabs and a digital scale that contained drug residue.

(Photo Provided/ISP)

Moore was later found to have 57 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Moore faces several drug related charges, including dealing and possession of methamphetamine.

