‘Blind Side’ mother to speak at Fort Wayne church

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The story behind the Oscar-nominated film “The Blind Side,” which scored actress Sandra Bullock an Oscar will come to Fort Wayne.

The woman who brought the story to life, Leigh Anne Touhy will speak at Love Church Ministries on Friday, March 31. Hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5:30 p.m. and a dinner and program will follow from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, 10662 Parkview Plaza Dr.

GMA Award winning Christian recording artist Mark Schultz will also appear as a musical guest.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Love Church.

