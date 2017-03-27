Columbus man arrested for fatal hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A man was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Sunday in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The department is now investigating the fatal crash that involved two pedestrians on Sunday around 7:15 p.m.

Officers were sent to Taylor Road near Lakeside Drive after reports of a serious crash with injury. Police were also informed a vehicle involved left the scene. When officers arrived, they found that 30-year-old Anshul Sharma and 28-year-old Samira Bharadwaj had been struck by a vehicle.

Sharma was pronounced dead on scene and Bharadway was transported by helicopter to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. As of Monday morning, she was still reported to be in critical condition.

During a preliminary investigation, officers spoke with a witness on scene who said he saw a red minivan with a damaged windshield driving on Chandler Lane recklessly shortly after the crash.

Officers found the van in a driveway in the 2000 block of Chandler Lane. Police say they spoke with Michael Demaio, 36 of Columbus. While officers spoke with the man, they suspected he was intoxicated. Demaio was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital where he failed a sobriety and blood test.

Demaio was then transported to the Bartholomew County Jail and faces the following preliminary charges:

Failure to stop after an accident resulting in death-OWI

Failure to stop after an accident resulting in injury-OWI

Operating while intoxicated resulting in death

Operating while intoxicated resulting in injury

