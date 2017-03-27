Driver crashes into Whitley County lake, dies

WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WANE) – A woman is dead after a vehicle drove into Shriner Lake Sunday night.

The vehicle was traveling east on South Center Street at about 9:30 p.m. when it went off the road and into the lake, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said. The driver didn’t get out of the vehicle. The van was fully submerged in the water.

Rescue crews removed the vehicle from the water and found the driver inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name will be released at a later time.

