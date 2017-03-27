4 central Indiana organizations compete for Brackets for Good prize

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final four NCAA men’s basketball teams are in place. They are North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, and Gonzaga. But there’s a different final four that is part of a friendly fundraiser in Indianapolis.

It’s called Brackets for Good. This is the third year this challenge has happened in the circle city and the fundraising has already far surpassed the totals for 2016.

The bracket is set up just like those we see for March Madness. 64 central Indiana organizations go head-to-head. Each dollar raised by donors counts as one point and the organization with the most points at the end of each round moves on.

In 2016, more than $400,000 was raised total. There are still two rounds left and Brackets for Good has already raised about $630,000 this year. That’s more than any other challenge in the country.

The organizations still standing are the Humane Society of Hamilton County vs. NeuroHope of Indiana and Brooke’s Place for Grieving Young People vs. Golden Retriever Rescue and Community Education Inc.

The current round ends Tuesday evening.

Each organization keeps the money raised for it, even if they don’t move on from that round. For instance, Kids Dance Outreach was eliminated in the Elite 8 round, but still raised and will be able to keep more than $19,000

The organization that wins it all, will receive an additional $10,000.

To donate, visit the Brackets for Good website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...