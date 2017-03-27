IMA launching its new beer garden

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Museum of Art is launching its new beer garden and Spring Blooms: Celebration of Color this weekend.

According to the IMA, the new beer garden will be on the front porch of its Madeline F. Elder Greenhouse. This is located in the IMA Garden.

Sun King made an exclusive farmhouse ale for the IMA. The beer is called “Among the Leaves” and will be launching on March 31.

The following beverages will also be available:

A Warsteiner German Pilsner on tap

A Riesling wine

Non-alcoholic root beer from Triton Brewing Company

In addition to the beer garden, the public will be able to browse the IMA campus and see a quarter of a million blooms, with an unveiling new splash of color from crimson tulips to golden daffodils and more.

The Spring Blooms: Celebration of Color runs from March 31 through May 31.

IMA members will have early access on Saturday from 9 a.m. 11 a.m.

