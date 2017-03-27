Indiana lawmakers debate protections for those who save animals from cars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Protections could be coming to people who rescue animals from hot cars.

Lawmakers want to give immunity to people who have to break a car window to save animals. In Marion County last year, lawmakers said there were 249 calls of animals in hot cars.

The bill passed the House. A Senate committee took testimony on it Monday. Two people spoke in support of the legislation.

The House plan gives people civil protection, but the Senate wants to consider criminal protection as well. If a person sees an animal in distress, they would first have to call 911 before breaking the window.

The Senate committee will vote on the matter at a later date. To learn more about the bill, click here.

