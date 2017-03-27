Indiana State Museum hosts 10th annual Pinewood Derby

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Museum will host the annual Pinewood Derby this week.

Fun runs are Tuesday, March 28 though Saturday. April 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, and Sunday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The official race is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is partnered with Crossroads of America Council, Boy Scouts of America.

“Scouts learn that a Pinewood Derby is more than shaping a block of wood, adding plastic wheels and affixing metal axles,” said Patrick Sterrett, Scout Executive, Crossroads of America Council, Boy Scouts of America. “A true Pinewood Derby experience is complete with the use of physics, aerodynamics, and the science behind speed. By incorporating STEM, Scouts are challenging one another to make competitive cars while having fun.”

On the day of the races, participants may enter a Pinewood Derby car in the museum’s Best in Show competition. Awards will be given based on visual design in categories such as movies, Indiana sports, science, architecture, camp, restaurant and most creative.

The Pinewood Derby is included with museum admission. For more information, visit indianamuseum.org.

