Indiana women artists competition taking entries for 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The state of Indiana is once again launching its annual competition for female artists across the state.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and state Treasurer Kelly Mitchell announced this year’s Hoosier Women Artists Contest last week along with the Indiana Arts Commission.

Entries to the contest can be drawings, paintings or photography. The state arts commission will coordinate a panel including Crouch, Mitchell and peer artists who will judge the works.

Winners will have their artwork displayed in the lieutenant governor and treasurer’s offices at the Indiana Statehouse for one year.

First Lady Janet Holcomb, Secretary of State Connie Lawson, Auditor Tera Klutz and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick will also be displaying the works in their offices this year.

Entries may be made here through April 19.

